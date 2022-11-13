Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.47. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$17.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.87.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

About Wajax

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.63%.

(Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.