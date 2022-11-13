Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Wajax Price Performance
WJXFF stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.
Wajax Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wajax (WJXFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.