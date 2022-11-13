Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WKRCF remained flat at $13.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

