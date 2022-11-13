W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WRB. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

