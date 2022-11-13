VRES 1-Day Volume Tops $441.31 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. VRES has a market cap of $3.42 billion and approximately $441.31 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,792.88 or 0.99968879 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00245496 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003701 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.38047108 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,528.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

