Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 31.7% in October

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 993,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 81,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

IHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

