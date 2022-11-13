Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,691. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vontier by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

