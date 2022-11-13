Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.73-$0.78 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 2.8 %

VNT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vontier by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after acquiring an additional 130,145 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 14.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 191,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

