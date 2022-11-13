Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 215 ($2.48) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.84) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 120 ($1.38) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 145.55 ($1.68).

VOD opened at GBX 103.72 ($1.19) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 97.40 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,728.67.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

