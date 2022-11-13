Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 150.0% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $88,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 87.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

