Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.
Vivint Smart Home Price Performance
NYSE:VVNT opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
