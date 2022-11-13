Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VEDU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 14th. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group had issued 4,250,000 shares in its IPO on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $17,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VEDU opened at $0.79 on Friday. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

