Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $515.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.68 and its 200-day moving average is $498.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

