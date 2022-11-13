Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

