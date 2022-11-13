Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 4,604 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.