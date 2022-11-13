VirtualMeta Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.33 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.33 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.



VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02666268 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

