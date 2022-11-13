Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.62.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.