Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Update

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $583.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.