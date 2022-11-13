Vicus Capital Sells 5,931 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $148.09. 1,695,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.07.

