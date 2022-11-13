Vicus Capital Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.29% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000.
Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BOND traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 305,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,498. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90.
