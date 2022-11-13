Vicus Capital Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 352.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 225.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.60) to GBX 2,330 ($26.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Stock Up 6.6 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,602,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,261. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

