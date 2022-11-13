Vicus Capital Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 235,892 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. 585,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

