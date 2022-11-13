Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

