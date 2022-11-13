Vicus Capital Acquires 13,534 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. 2,510,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

