VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 97.3% in October

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CSB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,575. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

