VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 97.3% in October

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
CSB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,575. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
