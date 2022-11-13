VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 122.8% in October

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the October 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDL stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,580. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

