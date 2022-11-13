VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 122.8% in October

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the October 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CDL stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,580. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.