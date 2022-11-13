Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 495,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEV opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Vicinity Motor has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

About Vicinity Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEV. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

