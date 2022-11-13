Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 495,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vicinity Motor Stock Performance
NASDAQ VEV opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Vicinity Motor has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.30.
Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.
About Vicinity Motor
Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.
