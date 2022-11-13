Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
DSP opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
