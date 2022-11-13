Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

About Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 277.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.