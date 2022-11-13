Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 2.2% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $689,162. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.