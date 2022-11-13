Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.40.
Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
