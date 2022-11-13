Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vericel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 586.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 54,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 41.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.