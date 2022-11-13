Verge Price Reaches $0.0023 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $37.32 million and approximately $979,807.70 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00347414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.00780454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00608273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00238675 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,013,850 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

