Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Price Target Raised to €74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verbund from €125.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verbund from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Verbund has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

