Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Tops $5.89 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and $5.89 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006057 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001305 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013800 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

