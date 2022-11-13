VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 535,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 288.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

