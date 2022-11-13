Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

