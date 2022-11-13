Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.79. 102,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,165. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average of $137.10.

