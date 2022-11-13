Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by ESG Planning

ESG Planning trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.77. 663,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $185.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

