Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.30. 575,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,111. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $238.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.72.

