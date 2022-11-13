Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 441.9% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 702,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after buying an additional 100,409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.