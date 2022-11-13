Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is AMI Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 4.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.40. 429,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

