Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VLYPO opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

