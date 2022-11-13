Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,175,000 after buying an additional 90,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

