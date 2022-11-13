VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. Research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 834.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 51.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 399.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 93,288 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.