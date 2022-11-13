V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 206,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE VVX traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. 51,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,287. V2X has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $52.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.36 per share, with a total value of $1,009,579.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,579.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.36 per share, with a total value of $1,009,579.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,579.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

