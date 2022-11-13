Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.0981 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $48.09 million and $1.23 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

