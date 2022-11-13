UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Short Interest Update

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the October 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTAA remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,139. UTA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTAA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

