US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.
US Foods Stock Performance
Shares of USFD stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.32. 3,633,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. US Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.