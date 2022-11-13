US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.32. 3,633,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. US Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

