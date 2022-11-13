US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $36.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

US Foods stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in US Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

