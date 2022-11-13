Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.82.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 16.9 %

U opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,527 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Unity Software by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Unity Software by 1,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.