United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.4 %

UPS opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

