United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lessened by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,918 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

